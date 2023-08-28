U.S Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment “Tomahawks” and the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion” react to a penalty kick during the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament finals at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 22:48
|Photo ID:
|7998472
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-CK914-1211
|Resolution:
|3310x2940
|Size:
|598.3 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
