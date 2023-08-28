Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer

U.S Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment “Tomahawks” and the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion” react to a penalty kick during the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament finals at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

