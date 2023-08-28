Kicking it: 7th ID Soldiers play soccer

U.S. Army major general, Maj. Gen. Stephen Smith, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, talks to the Soldiers playing in the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament finals match at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. The 7th ID is an active duty infantry division of the United States Army based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and charged with sustaining the combat readiness of two Stryker brigade combat teams, a combat aviation brigade, and a Division Artillery Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

