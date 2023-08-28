U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Muong Sung Choi, G Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment “Legion”, kicks the winning goal during the penalty shoot-out of the finals matchup of the Week of the Bayonet Soccer Tournament at the Lewis North Athletic Complex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 30, 2023. Throughout the week, Soldiers participated in competitions that include physical fitness and demonstrations that display their mastery of professional soldiering. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hunter Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 22:48 Photo ID: 7998476 VIRIN: 230830-A-CK914-1587 Resolution: 4870x2130 Size: 1.07 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kicking it: Soldiers play soccer [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.