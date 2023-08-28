CBRN exercise in MOUT Village

he emergency management team assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, decontaminates a victim during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. CBRN was an added focus in the Air Force’s new standard of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

