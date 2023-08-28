he emergency management team assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, decontaminates a victim during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. CBRN was an added focus in the Air Force’s new standard of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7993760
|VIRIN:
|691231-F-DX569-2384
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|29.68 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
