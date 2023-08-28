A decontaminated victim is ready for medical evacuation, during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023.The emergency management team assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, removed chemical agents so the simulated victim could be medically evacuated without contaminating safe areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7993758 VIRIN: 691231-F-DX569-2313 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 25.51 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.