CBRN exercise in MOUT Village

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Bans, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, counts victims during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. Bans received members from a simulated structure collapse, conducted victim decontamination and increased the Air Force’s ability to operate in the simulated austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US