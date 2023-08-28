U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Bans, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, counts victims during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. Bans received members from a simulated structure collapse, conducted victim decontamination and increased the Air Force’s ability to operate in the simulated austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7993755
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-DX569-2247
|Resolution:
|2932x4105
|Size:
|19.58 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|5
This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
