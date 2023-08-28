An emergency management technician assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, lifts a victim for decontamination during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. EM purposely trained for readiness, which aids service members in Lead Wing, and Air Force Force Generation Model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7993754 VIRIN: 691231-F-DX569-2294 Resolution: 3072x4301 Size: 8.8 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.