    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 10 of 17]

    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    An emergency management technician assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, lifts a victim for decontamination during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. EM purposely trained for readiness, which aids service members in Lead Wing, and Air Force Force Generation Model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7993754
    VIRIN: 691231-F-DX569-2294
    Resolution: 3072x4301
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan
    MOUT Village
    355th Wing
    Lead Wing
    Air Force Force Generation Model

