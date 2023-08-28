The emergency management team assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, decontaminates a victim during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. The EM team identified the chemical agent used and decontaminated the victim so he can have a clean medical evacuation to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
