    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 9 of 17]

    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    The emergency management team assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, decontaminates a victim during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. The EM team identified the chemical agent used and decontaminated the victim so he can have a clean medical evacuation to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7993751
    VIRIN: 230825-F-DX569-2263
    Resolution: 4487x3205
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    medical evacuation
    ACC
    CBRN
    attack
    ready force

