    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 12 of 17]

    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Bans, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, decontaminates a victim during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. Bans lead the five-member decontamination team in Agile Combat Employment, focusing on timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7993756
    VIRIN: 230825-F-DX569-2248
    Resolution: 3523x4933
    Size: 25.44 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    CBRN
    Combat Power
    Readiness

