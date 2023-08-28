Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 15 of 17]

    CBRN exercise in MOUT Village

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    An emergency management technician assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, checks the decontamination suit during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training operation at the MOUT Village, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 25, 2023. EM’s continuous training built a lethal, agile and resilient, warfighting team, combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7993759
    VIRIN: 691231-F-DX569-2370
    Resolution: 4439x3170
    Size: 12.02 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN exercise in MOUT Village [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    combat ready
    warfighting
    resilient
    lethal
    agile

