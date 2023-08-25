Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tombstone Scavenger Hunt [Image 9 of 9]

    Tombstone Scavenger Hunt

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bryon Mutherspaw 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Sgt. Maj. Eric Murray, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Operations Sgt. Maj., provides instructions for the scavenger hunt during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the historic town of Tombstone, Arizona, August 26, 2023.

    Murray is the leader of the team that executes the plans for the competition and provides on the spot instructions and guidance for the contestants. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

