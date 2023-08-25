Sgt. Maj. Eric Murray, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Operations Sgt. Maj., provides instructions for the scavenger hunt during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the historic town of Tombstone, Arizona, August 26, 2023.
Murray is the leader of the team that executes the plans for the competition and provides on the spot instructions and guidance for the contestants. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7991704
|VIRIN:
|230826-A-JM362-1081
|Resolution:
|6065x4043
|Size:
|15.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Tombstone Scavenger Hunt [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Bryon Mutherspaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
