Sgt. Maj. Eric Murray, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Operations Sgt. Maj., provides instructions for the scavenger hunt during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the historic town of Tombstone, Arizona, August 26, 2023.



Murray is the leader of the team that executes the plans for the competition and provides on the spot instructions and guidance for the contestants. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 17:27 Photo ID: 7991704 VIRIN: 230826-A-JM362-1081 Resolution: 6065x4043 Size: 15.73 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tombstone Scavenger Hunt [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Bryon Mutherspaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.