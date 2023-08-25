Squad Leader, Staff Sgt. Shawn Fairman with the Center for Initial Military Training, leads his squad through an urban land navigation course during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the city of Bisbee, Arizona, August 26, 2023.



The competitors in the urban land navigation course are traversing the Bisbee 1000 trail consisting of nine staircases spanning over four miles through the city. This course shows how TRADOC soldiers can critically think and maneuver in an urban environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 17:27 Photo ID: 7991696 VIRIN: 230826-A-JM362-1013 Resolution: 5466x3644 Size: 5.07 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bisbee 1000 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Bryon Mutherspaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.