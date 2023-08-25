Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bisbee 1000 [Image 5 of 9]

    Bisbee 1000

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bryon Mutherspaw 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The Combined Arms Center squad, led by Staff Sgt. Kevin Beckley, runs up the final staircase to the finish of the urban land navigation course with his squad during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the city of Bisbee, Arizona, August 26, 2023.

    The CAC squad was the team to win the event with a combination of the highest accuracy in deciphering the anagrams at the end of the course and a steady and efficient pace. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 7991700
    VIRIN: 230826-A-JM362-1061
    Resolution: 5805x3870
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bisbee 1000 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Bryon Mutherspaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOCBESTSQUAD23
    TRADOCBSC23

