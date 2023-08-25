Bisbee 1000

The Combined Arms Center squad, led by Staff Sgt. Kevin Beckley, runs up the final staircase to the finish of the urban land navigation course with his squad during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the city of Bisbee, Arizona, August 26, 2023.



The CAC squad was the team to win the event with a combination of the highest accuracy in deciphering the anagrams at the end of the course and a steady and efficient pace. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

