The Combined Arms Center squad, led by Staff Sgt. Kevin Beckley, runs up the final staircase to the finish of the urban land navigation course with his squad during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the city of Bisbee, Arizona, August 26, 2023.
The CAC squad was the team to win the event with a combination of the highest accuracy in deciphering the anagrams at the end of the course and a steady and efficient pace. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7991700
|VIRIN:
|230826-A-JM362-1061
|Resolution:
|5805x3870
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Bisbee 1000 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Bryon Mutherspaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT