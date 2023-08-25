Squad Leader, Staff Sgt. Austin Simms (Left) deciphers the anagrams gathered from the urban land navigation course with his squad during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the city of Bisbee, Arizona, August 26, 2023.



Simms and his squad acquired the anagrams from the nine points located at the nine different staircases in the Bisbee 1000 Trail. This course shows how TRADOC soldiers can critically think and maneuver in an urban environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US