Squad Leader, Staff Sgt. Gabirel Martinez with the Aviation Center of Excellence, encourages his squad at the final point of the urban land navigation course during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the city of Bisbee, Arizona, August 26, 2023.



The competitors in the urban land navigation course are traversing the Bisbee 1000 trail consisting of nine staircases spanning over four miles through the city. This course shows how TRADOC soldiers can critically think and maneuver in an urban environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

