Sgt. Andrew Budensiek with the Center for Initial Military Training, organizes the anagrams gathered with his squad from the urban land navigation course during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the city of Bisbee, Arizona, August 26, 2023.
Budensiek and his squad acquired the anagrams from the nine points located at the nine different staircases in the Bisbee 1000 Trail. This course shows how TRADOC soldiers can critically think and maneuver in an urban environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7991699
|VIRIN:
|230826-A-JM362-1054
|Resolution:
|5623x3749
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Bisbee 1000 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Bryon Mutherspaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
