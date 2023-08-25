The Medical Center of Excellence squad, led by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Mcguire, finds clues for the scavenger hunt during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition in the historic town of Tombstone, Arizona, August 26, 2023.



Squads are given five questions to solve based on historic figures and events such as Doc Holiday, Big Nose Kate, and the Birdcage theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Byron Mutherspaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 17:27 Photo ID: 7991703 VIRIN: 230826-A-JM362-1088 Resolution: 5641x3761 Size: 9.28 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tombstone Scavenger Hunt [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Bryon Mutherspaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.