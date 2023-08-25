SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

Personnel from the U.S. and Republic of Korea make their way to a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook prior to a free-fall jump on Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, ROK. Both nations’ special operations forces regularly demonstrate their capabilities and skills through training events, bolstering the 70-year, ROK-U.S. Alliance. The training event, a part of regular multinational engagements between U.S. Special Operations Command Korea and other nations, showcased the interoperability at the tactical SOF level and advances mutual defense priorities toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Christopher Mesnard)

