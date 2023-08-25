Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 10 of 10]

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Maj. Christopher Mesnard 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Personnel from the U.S. and Republic of Korea make their way to a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook prior to a free-fall jump on Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, ROK. Both nations’ special operations forces regularly demonstrate their capabilities and skills through training events, bolstering the 70-year, ROK-U.S. Alliance. The training event, a part of regular multinational engagements between U.S. Special Operations Command Korea and other nations, showcased the interoperability at the tactical SOF level and advances mutual defense priorities toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Christopher Mesnard)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:28
    Photo ID: 7991478
    VIRIN: 230817-F-DT859-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 10 of 10], by Maj. Christopher Mesnard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined training
    1A4XX Airborne Operations

