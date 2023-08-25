Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 8 of 10]

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    From left center, U.S. Brig. Gen Derek Lipson, Thai Maj. Gen. Narongrit Kumpeera, Republic of Korea Lt. Gen. Sik Son, United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, and Col. Eliglen Villaflor, all special operations leaders from their respective nations, gather in recognition of Airborne Day on Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Each nation participated in a combined training jump focused on interoperability and strengthening relationships between people of all ranks. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:27
    Photo ID: 7991476
    VIRIN: 230817-A-EM001-1008
    Resolution: 5817x3523
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Yeonung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airborne Operations
    Republic of the Philippines (Philippines)
    Combined training
    United Kingdom (British)
    UN Command Korea
    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT