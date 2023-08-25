SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

From left center, U.S. Brig. Gen Derek Lipson, Thai Maj. Gen. Narongrit Kumpeera, Republic of Korea Lt. Gen. Sik Son, United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, and Col. Eliglen Villaflor, all special operations leaders from their respective nations, gather in recognition of Airborne Day on Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Each nation participated in a combined training jump focused on interoperability and strengthening relationships between people of all ranks. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

