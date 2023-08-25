Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 6 of 10]

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, United Nations Command Korea deputy commander, center, converses with Filipino Colonels Villaflor and Sevilla, left, Philippine Army special operations senior leadership, during a combined-jump, training event on Aug 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Harrison emphasized the need to continue engagements which include UN member states in training on the Korean Peninsula. Since the signing of the Korean War Armistice 70 years ago, the UNC has remined committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula and acts as the lead international body overseeing delegations related to the Armistice. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:27
    Photo ID: 7991462
    VIRIN: 230817-A-EM001-1006
    Resolution: 8135x5094
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Yeonung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
    Republic of the Philippines (Philippines)
    United Kingdom (British)
    UN Command Korea
    U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT