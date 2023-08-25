SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, United Nations Command Korea deputy commander, center, converses with Filipino Colonels Villaflor and Sevilla, left, Philippine Army special operations senior leadership, during a combined-jump, training event on Aug 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Harrison emphasized the need to continue engagements which include UN member states in training on the Korean Peninsula. Since the signing of the Korean War Armistice 70 years ago, the UNC has remined committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula and acts as the lead international body overseeing delegations related to the Armistice. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

