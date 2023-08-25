Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 4 of 10]

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A jump master prepares special operations personnel from the U.S., Republic of Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and United Kingdom to exit the aircraft for a static-line training jump out of a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, ROK. Static-line jumps enable the rapid placement of a large amount of highly trained personnel on a single target area. U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, ROK Special Warfare Command, and regional SOF partners regularly conduct realistic training events to demonstrate their ironclad commitment to each other and reinforce mutual defense priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:27
    Photo ID: 7991448
    VIRIN: 230817-A-EM001-1004
    Resolution: 8368x5566
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Yeonung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASOC
    Republic of Korea (Korea, South)
    Airborne Operations
    Special Operations Command (SOCOM)
    Jump Master
    combined jump training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT