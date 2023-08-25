A jump master prepares special operations personnel from the U.S., Republic of Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and United Kingdom to exit the aircraft for a static-line training jump out of a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, ROK. Static-line jumps enable the rapid placement of a large amount of highly trained personnel on a single target area. U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, ROK Special Warfare Command, and regional SOF partners regularly conduct realistic training events to demonstrate their ironclad commitment to each other and reinforce mutual defense priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:27 Photo ID: 7991448 VIRIN: 230817-A-EM001-1004 Resolution: 8368x5566 Size: 0 B Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Yeonung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.