Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 9 of 10]

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command soldier maneuvers prior to landing from a free-fall training jump, Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, ROK. Freefall qualified personnel receive specialized training to ensure they are able to meet a flexible array of mission requirements, to include precision maneuver and landing, as well as inconspicuous infiltration into potentially contested areas. U.S. Special Operations Command Korea and ROK Special Warfare Commands continue to demonstrate the ironclad commitment to interoperability and the 70-year ROK-U.S. Alliance through these events, reinforcing mutual defense priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:28
    Photo ID: 7991477
    VIRIN: 230817-A-EM001-1009
    Resolution: 7060x4823
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Yeonung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states
    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK
    Airborne Operations
    Indo Pacific Command
    Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command
    1A4XX Airborne Operations
    Special Operations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT