SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

A Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command soldier maneuvers prior to landing from a free-fall training jump, Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, ROK. Freefall qualified personnel receive specialized training to ensure they are able to meet a flexible array of mission requirements, to include precision maneuver and landing, as well as inconspicuous infiltration into potentially contested areas. U.S. Special Operations Command Korea and ROK Special Warfare Commands continue to demonstrate the ironclad commitment to interoperability and the 70-year ROK-U.S. Alliance through these events, reinforcing mutual defense priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

