    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states [Image 5 of 10]

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Special operations personnel from the U.S., Republic of Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and United Kingdom prepare for a static-line training jump from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, ROK. Static-line jumps enable the rapid placement of a large amount of highly trained personnel on a single target area. U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, ROK Special Warfare Command, and regional SOF partners regularly conduct realistic training events to demonstrate their ironclad commitment to each other and reinforce mutual defense priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:27
