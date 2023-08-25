The U.S. Air Force Thunderbird team pose for a photo with Make-A-Wish children during the Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow, at Gowen Field, Idaho on Aug. 25, 2023. After the Thunderbirds' performance in their F-16 Fighting Falcons, they got to meet with and talk to the Make-A-Wish children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 7991437 VIRIN: 230825-F-JI530-1832 Resolution: 5239x3133 Size: 6.48 MB Location: BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.