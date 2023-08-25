Gowen Thunder 2023

The Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon team fly in a formation to demonstrate their teamwork and war-fighting capabilities during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 25, 2023. In addition to their responsibilities as an official U.S. Air Force aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds are part of our combat force. If required, the team's personnel and aircraft can be rapidly integrated into a fighter unit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Since the aircraft are only slightly modified, they can be made combat-ready in less than 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

