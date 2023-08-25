Gowen Thunder 2023

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, overlooks the hills of Boise, awaiting the weekend's festivities: the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to be held August 26-27, 2023. Gowen Thunder highlights included the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7991438
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-JI530-1843
|Resolution:
|5562x3386
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
