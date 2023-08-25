Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Gowen Thunder 2023

    BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, overlooks the hills of Boise, awaiting the weekend's festivities: the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to be held August 26-27, 2023. Gowen Thunder highlights included the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 02:15
    Location: BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US 
    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Aviation
    Idaho National Guard
    Gowen Thunder

