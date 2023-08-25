Gowen Thunder 2023

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, overlooks the hills of Boise, awaiting the weekend's festivities: the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to be held August 26-27, 2023. Gowen Thunder highlights included the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

