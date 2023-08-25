Gowen Thunder 2023

A tail spotter follows the performance of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Idaho on Aug. 25, 2023. Ear protection and sunscreen are highly encouraged for all spectators, especially children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

