A tail spotter follows the performance of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Idaho on Aug. 25, 2023. Ear protection and sunscreen are highly encouraged for all spectators, especially children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7991436
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-JI530-1685
|Resolution:
|2229x3870
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT