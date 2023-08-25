Gowen Thunder 2023

An onlooker records a performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Idaho on Aug. 25, 2023. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

