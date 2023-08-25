Gowen Thunder 2023

Spectators watch the Idaho Air National Guard and the Idaho Army National Guard's combined-arms demonstration, showcasing each branch’s capabilities and ability to work together to accomplish any mission on the battlefield during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 25, 2023. The first day of the airshow was a day dedicated to military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

