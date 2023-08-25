Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 1 of 8]

    Gowen Thunder 2023

    BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators watch the Idaho Air National Guard and the Idaho Army National Guard's combined-arms demonstration, showcasing each branch’s capabilities and ability to work together to accomplish any mission on the battlefield during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 25, 2023. The first day of the airshow was a day dedicated to military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 02:15
    Photo ID: 7991431
    VIRIN: 230825-F-JI530-1288
    Resolution: 6016x3711
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Aviation
    Idaho National Guard
    Gowen Thunder

