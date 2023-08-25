Idaho's Army National Guard showcases what a real-world medical evaluation would look like during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Idaho on Aug. 25, 2023. The helicopter flown is a UH-60 Blackhawk: a multi-role helicopter that serves as the U.S. Army’s primary front-line, medium-lift, utility helicopter supporting assault, air cavalry, and aeromedical evacuation units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7991433
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-JI530-1575
|Resolution:
|5821x3377
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
