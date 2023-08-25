Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 3 of 8]

    Gowen Thunder 2023

    BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Idaho's Army National Guard showcases what a real-world medical evaluation would look like during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field, Idaho on Aug. 25, 2023. The helicopter flown is a UH-60 Blackhawk: a multi-role helicopter that serves as the U.S. Army’s primary front-line, medium-lift, utility helicopter supporting assault, air cavalry, and aeromedical evacuation units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 02:15
    Photo ID: 7991433
    VIRIN: 230825-F-JI530-1575
    Resolution: 5821x3377
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gowen Thunder 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gowen Thunder 2023
    Gowen Thunder 2023
    Gowen Thunder 2023
    Gowen Thunder 2023
    Gowen Thunder 2023
    Gowen Thunder 2023
    Gowen Thunder 2023
    Gowen Thunder 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Aviation
    Idaho National Guard
    Gowen Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT