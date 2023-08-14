RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alejandro Rodriguez (left), 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft pilot, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Mitchell Hooper (right), 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft pilot, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. Training with allies improves the readiness of U.S. forces to respond to aggression within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 03:30
|Photo ID:
|7987731
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-NR913-1278
|Resolution:
|5001x3327
|Size:
|522.9 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
