RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alejandro Rodriguez (left), 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft pilot, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Mitchell Hooper (right), 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft pilot, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. Training with allies improves the readiness of U.S. forces to respond to aggression within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

