RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, delivers fuel to a F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, over the area of responsibility, Aug. 18, 2023. Training with allies improves the readiness of U.S. forces to respond to aggression within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

