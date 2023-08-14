An F-15 Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 03:29
This work, RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
