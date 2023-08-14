RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath

An F-15 Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

