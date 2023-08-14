RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath

Aircrew assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, sit in the cockpit of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft Aug. 18, 2023. Training with allies improves the readiness of U.S. forces to respond to aggression within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
