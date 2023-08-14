Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath [Image 4 of 9]

    RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, for refueling over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. More than 47,000 lbs of fuel were offloaded to five F-15E aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 03:30
    Photo ID: 7987728
    VIRIN: 230818-F-NR913-1173
    Resolution: 2663x4003
    Size: 196.07 KB
    Location: GB
