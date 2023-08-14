Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath [Image 8 of 9]

    RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Humphries (left), 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom operator, Capt. Mitchell Hooper (middle left), 351st ARS pilot, Capt. Alejandro Rodriguez (middle right), 351st ARS pilot, and Senior Airman Jonathan Ross, 351st ARS KC-135 boom operator (right), stand for a group photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 18, 2023. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

