U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Humphries (left), 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom operator, Capt. Mitchell Hooper (middle left), 351st ARS pilot, Capt. Alejandro Rodriguez (middle right), 351st ARS pilot, and Senior Airman Jonathan Ross, 351st ARS KC-135 boom operator (right), stand for a group photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 18, 2023. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 03:30
|Photo ID:
|7987732
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-NR913-1291
|Resolution:
|5124x3409
|Size:
|667.8 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
