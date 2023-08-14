An F-15 Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, flies past a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, after receiving aerial refueling over the North Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. More than 47,000 lbs of fuel were offloaded to five F-15E aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 7987726 VIRIN: 230818-F-NR913-1274 Resolution: 2908x1636 Size: 100.51 KB Location: GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall supports RAF Lakenheath [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.