Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandon Knox, 35th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) specialist, discusses challenges they may face during real-world contingencies with the 35th Fighter Wing command team during a Wild Weasel Walk-though at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2023. During this walkthrough, the 35th Fighter Wing command team met with the 35th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion SERE section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

