Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE

The 35th Fighter Wing command team, discuss the day-to-day operations with the 35th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) section at a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2023. SERE specialists on-station ensure all pilots and aircrew are equipped and informed on how to survive extended periods across various environments, ultimately ensuring they have the knowledge and capabilities to return home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

