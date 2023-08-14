Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE [Image 4 of 6]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Equipment found in a survival kit sits on a table during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug 3, 2023. During this walkthrough, the 35th Fighter Wing command team met with the 35th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 01:55
    Photo ID: 7987636
    VIRIN: 230803-F-DJ879-1093
    Resolution: 8090x5393
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WWWT #SERE #35thFW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT