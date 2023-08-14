U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, uses a virtual reality parachute simulator during a Wild Weasel Walk-though at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2023. Survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists on-station ensure all pilots and aircrew are equipped and informed on how to survive extended periods across various environments, ultimately ensuring they have the knowledge and capabilities to return home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 01:55 Photo ID: 7987635 VIRIN: 230803-F-DJ879-1084 Resolution: 8041x5361 Size: 7.22 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.