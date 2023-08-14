Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE [Image 3 of 6]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, uses a virtual reality parachute simulator during a Wild Weasel Walk-though at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2023. Survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists on-station ensure all pilots and aircrew are equipped and informed on how to survive extended periods across various environments, ultimately ensuring they have the knowledge and capabilities to return home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

