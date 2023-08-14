U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Deboer, 35th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) specialist, puts a harness on Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-though at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2023. One of the many capabilities the Misawa SERE section possesses is a virtual reality parachute simulator that enables pilots to practice controlling a parachute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 01:55
|Photo ID:
|7987634
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-DJ879-1054
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS
