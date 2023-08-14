Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE [Image 2 of 6]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Deboer, 35th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) specialist, puts a harness on Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-though at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2023. One of the many capabilities the Misawa SERE section possesses is a virtual reality parachute simulator that enables pilots to practice controlling a parachute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 01:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WWWT #SERE #35thFW

