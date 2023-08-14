Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th OSS/SERE

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, uses a virtual reality parachute simulator during a Wild Weasel Walk-though at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2023. One of the many capabilities the survival, evasion, resistance, and escape section here possesses is a virtual reality parachute simulator enabling pilots to practice controlling a parachute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

