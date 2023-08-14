Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Capt. John Sherwood, 15th Operational Readiness Medial Squadron mental health nurse case manager, look at historical medical equipment during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. Harrell spoke to Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group about the history of the military treatment facility during the attacks on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 22:04 Photo ID: 7978048 VIRIN: 230810-F-KU549-1010 Resolution: 5271x3765 Size: 1.19 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.