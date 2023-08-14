Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, tours the War Reserve Material Hangar during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. Harrell spoke with 15th MDG Airmen about Hickam’s role in the Agile Combat Employment concept and the future of Medic-X. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7978039
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-GM429-1271
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS
