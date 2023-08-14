Airmen from the 15th Medical Group critical care action team brief Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, during an immersion tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. Harrel toured the 15th MDG and other medical sites and spoke to Airmen about Hickam’s role in the Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 22:03 Photo ID: 7978040 VIRIN: 230810-F-GM429-1282 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.61 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.