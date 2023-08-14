Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG

Members of the 15th Medical Group brief Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman, Chief of Medical Enlisted Forces for the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, about the history of the military treatment facility during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. Harrell spoke to Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group about the history of the military treatment facility during the attacks on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

