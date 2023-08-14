Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG

Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman, Chief of Medical Enlisted Forces for the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, brief Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group during an all-call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. Harrell and Wortman addressed Airmen and answered pressing questions about the future of Air Force Medical Service and Medic-X, a baseline of critical skills for medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

