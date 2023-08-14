Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG [Image 4 of 9]

    Brig. Gen. Harrell visits 15th MDG

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Thomas Fickling, 647th Air Base Group chaplain, speaks to Brig. Gen. Thomas W. Harrell, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman, Chief of Medical Enlisted Forces for the Air force Medical Readiness Agency during a base tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 10, 2023.
    Harrel toured the 15th MDG and other medical sites and spoke to Airmen about Hickam’s role in the Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023
